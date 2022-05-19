The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has raised an alarm over the activities of fraudsters who are illegally and fraudulently advertising land in Festac Town, Lagos for sale.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Spokesman of FHA, Mr Kenneth Chigelu, where he asked members of the public to disregard such advertisements.

According to NAN, Chigelu pointed out that some fraudsters were currently advertising property at Festac Town with the intention to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

What the FHA spokesman is saying

Chigelu said, “Our attention has been drawn to the activities of unscrupulous persons claiming to be agents of the FHA for the sale of land in FESTAC Town.’’

He maintained that FHA did not appoint anybody or organisation as its agent, saying, “Those putting up such advertisement are mere impostors.

“Members of the public are warned not to do business with these impostors. The said advertisement is a scam.”

The FHA spokesman urged the public to deal directly with the authority’s managing director or zonal managers when making land transactions.

He said, “Meanwhile, the areas being advertised by fruadsters in FESTAC Town are not even for sale. We don’t relate with the public through agents in any way.

“Anyone who deals with the impostors does so at their own risks.’’

What you should know

There has been an upsurge in real estate and in particular, land scams, in Lagos state in recent times, especially with the boom in the property market.

The unscrupulous and illegal activities of these fraudsters seem to have continued despite the government’s effort at stopping them.