These days, it is not uncommon for young professionals / millenials to seek for opportunities overseas in countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, United States, Germany etc, for a remote, onsite or hybid work mode. Remote work and digital nomadism has been on the rise triggered by advancement in technology and the global pandemic.

A lot of young professionals are now seeking job opportunities outside the country. Some of these skilled jobs allow one work remotely or can actually sponsor for a work visa if the eligibility requirements are met. Asides work visa sponsored jobs, the remote option without work visa sponsorship is an option a lot of Nigerians are seeking regardless, due to the attractive compensation packages in foreign exchange. These jobs are quite competitive but they are worth trying out.

Some of these international jobs offering remote work options or work visa sponsorship are normally within technology, science and healthcare space.

Here are a few of them that are currently recruiting:

1) Feebris based in London, is recruiting for a Senior Javascript Engineer (Full-stack) for a full-time position. The compensation is £65,000/yr – £85,000/yr. Remote working and visa sponsorship is available. The company provides health systems with a safer and more accurate way of delivering high quality remote consultations. Its mission is to prevent hospitalizations and suffering from conditions that could have been prevented or treated at home by providing a software solution to health and social care providers for elderly people in the UK, and to NGOs that help young children in India. Apply here

2) Microsoft in Vancouver, BC, Canada is recruiting a Software Engineer. Microsoft is a software development company and this particular position is for the Microsoft Teams Android Devices team which focuses on innovative features in the collaboration and productivity space; with an opportunity to collaborate with partner teams on technologies across the company and beyond.

The applicant should have the following:

2+ years of software development experience.

1+ years of Android or iOS experience

BS Degree in CS or related engineering field.

Find out more here

3. The Marbrook Centre in the UK is recruiting for an Occupational Therapist with experience in Neurological Rehabilitation to work closely with the current Occupational Therapy team and wider MDT. The post holder will be working in a dynamic environment providing a dynamic environment providing comprehensive assessment and high quality treatment programmes to individuals with a wide range of neurological conditions. The pay is £36000.00 a year with the availability of Tier 2 Sponsorship is available. Apply here

4. NHS at Aberdare with approximately 16,000 patients is looking for a motivated General Practitioner (GP) to join their team. The aim of the NHS is to deliver a high quality primary care service, together with a nursing team that deals with that deals with chronic disease management. The GPs are also dedicated to train medical students and allied clinical staff. Find out more here

5. NHS at Coventry is seeking for a GP (General Practitioner). The compensation is £10,500.00 a session plus pension. This NHS practice at Coventry has a list of 25,000 patients and is one of the biggest in Coventry. Apply here

6. A Care home in Crawley, West Sussex is recruiting a Registered Nurse for a compensation of £46,904 per year. Find out more here

7. Gateway Care Services in Luton, Bedfordshire is recruiting a full-time Care Assistant for a pay of £22,000 to £25,000 per year and will provided a Tier-2 Visa sponsorship for candidates who are already living and working under a valid visa in UK. Candidates must be living in UK and must have valid visa of at least 6 months in order to switch to a care workers work permit visa. Gateway care services has been in the industry for more than 15 years and has been providing care in Essex County and Luton Borough Council. Find out more here

More to come next week.

Good luck in your application!