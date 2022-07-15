Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, a leading financial and investment news platform in Nigeria is set to hold another economic outlook webinar tomorrow.

The webinar scheduled to hold at 10am on Saturday, July 16, 2022, virtually on zoom is themed: “Resetting Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory.”

It will be a fruitful and impactful moment for everyone especially the youth as we discuss “the Key focus areas for the next administration.”

Attendance is virtual and interested persons are encouraged to register via the link below:

https://bit.ly/economic-recovery-2023

The webinar is bringing together a team of highly experienced experts. The panellist includes; Mr Lamido Yuguda, The DG Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Partner fiscal policy and Africa tax leader, PWC; Chizor Malise, MD/CEO FITC and Johnson Chukwu, MD, Cowry Asset Management Ltd/Chairman, Fidelity Pension.

What you need to know

The Nairametrics 2022 Economic Outlook is organized to enlighten stakeholders, business owners and Nigerian consumers alike on what the year holds as well as the expectations with regard to government reforms and policies and its resulting effect on Individual consumers in the year.

About Nairametrics

Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.

As a media company, Nairametrics’ business model is focused on achieving four major agendas – financial literacy for the people, investor advocacy, business intelligence, and the creation of wealth through information.

Established in 2013 by Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Nairametrics was initially known as “Ugometrics” until its corporate name change/rebranding. It is now owned by Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd.