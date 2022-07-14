It is important to be financially aware and this can be acquired through personal finance self-help books.

Financial enthusiasts learn new skills and acquire new information on how to structure their finance, make more money, create and discover new niches and invest. In the world we live in, these skills can take you from being a salary earner to a billionaire and the best thing is you can get there by yourself.

The help you will need is from authors who understand the path you want to take and have detailed the entire process in PDFs and paperbacks for you to consume and apply to your daily life. And the best part is some of these books are available for free on the internet. And after reading them, you can recommend same to your family and friends.

Personal finance books are not just good for self-development and growth in finance; they’re also great for educating others. So employers and employees alike would need to indulge in these books because being in a position where people answer to you is a great responsibility, and knowledge like this can help you be more valuable to your team.

Most of the information people get from their superiors tends to be more impactful than information gotten from their peers and colleagues.

Some of these helpful books include:

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Quotes :

“Every bit of savings is like taking a point in the future that would have been owned by someone else and giving it back to yourself.”

“Use money to gain control over your time, because not having control of your time is such a powerful and universal drag on happiness. The ability to do what you want, when you want, with who you want, for as long as you want to, pays the highest dividend that exists in finance”.

I will teach you to be rich by Ramit Sethi

Quotes :

“Conscious spending is about choosing the things you love enough to spend extravagantly on – and then cutting costs mercilessly on the things you don’t love.”

“In the end, managing your finances well is a lot like developing a strong personal productivity system: You keep track of everything without making it your full-time job; you set goals; you break them down into small bite-size tasks; you save yourself time by automating manual work, and you spend your time and brainpower focusing on the big picture. That’s what I try to do with my time and money”.

Your money or your life by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez

Quotes :

“The key is remembering that anything you buy and don’t use, anything you throw away, anything you consume and don’t enjoy is money down the drain, wasting your life energy and wasting the finite resources of the planet. Any waste of your life energy means more hours lost to the rat race, making a dying. Frugality is the user-friendly and earth-friendly lifestyle”.

“Money is something you trade your life energy for. You sell your time for money. It doesn’t matter that Ned over there sells his time for a hundred dollars and you sell yours for twenty dollars an hour. Ned’s money is irrelevant to you. The only real asset you have is your time. The hours of your life”.

The simple path to wealth by J.L Collins

Quotes :

“It’s not hard. Stop thinking about what your money can buy. Start thinking about what your money can earn. And then think about what the money it earns can earn”.

“But the simple truth is this: the more complex an investment is, the less likely it is to be profitable. Index funds outperform actively managed funds in large part simply because actively managed funds require expensive active managers. Not only are they prone to making investing mistakes, their fees are a continual performance drag on the portfolio”.

The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason

Quotes :

“The hungrier one becomes, the clearer one’s mind works— also, the more sensitive one becomes to the odours of food.

“A part of all I earn is mine to keep.’ Say it in the morning when you first arise. Say it at noon. Say it at night. Say it each hour of every day. Say it to yourself until the words stand out like letters of fire across the sky”.