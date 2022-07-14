Nigeria’s leading logistics firm, Gokada, has announced the appointment of Olutosin Oni as the new Chief Executive officer (CEO), and Oluwaseun Omotosho who takes the reins as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The appointments were disclosed in a statement by the Head, Growth & Marketing, Olaoluwa Oloyede on Tuesday, July 12. This comes after the logistics company announced that it partnered with Octamile to provide digital insurance to protect their “pilots”, merchants, and customers.

Before joining Gokada, Olutosin Oni worked with EchoVC Partners, a venture capital firm investing in tech and tech-enabled businesses. Olutosin is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded several startups including a fintech company and also a financial advisory firm. He previously worked as an investment banker in Lagos with some companies including FBN Capital, BGL and UBA Capital. Olutosin graduated from Imperial College, London with an MSc. in Computing Science and an MEng. in Chemical Engineering. He brings to Gokada over 20 years of professional experience with 8 years at a senior executive level.

Oluwaseun Omotosho who steps up as the Chief Operating Officer was previously the Head of Operations at Gokada. Before Oluwaseun’s role at Gokada, he worked at Cars45 as the General Manager, Sales and Retail Operations for Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya. His over 15 years of experience spans a variety of sectors including Real Estate, Banking, IT, Engineering Manufacturing, Automobile and Telecommunications. Oluwaseun holds an MBA from the University of Salford and an MSc. in Finance & Management from the University of Central Lancashire.

These appointments mark a new phase of growth for Gokada, emphasized by two key themes: the focus on innovation in the market for ultra-reliable last-mile delivery solutions, and the ability to create an ecosystem to improve the quality of life for our customers.

While giving his remark on his recent appointment, the CEO at Gokada, Olutosin Oni said “After almost 5 fantastic years at EchoVC investing in tech and tech-enabled businesses across Africa, I am excited to join Gokada as CEO. I am eager to work with the board and team of Gokada to build Africa’s premier last-mile solutions provider, starting in Lagos, Nigeria.”

Similarly, Oluwaseun Omotosho remarked that his focus in this role will be “to relentlessly focus on building the Gokada brand, making it the one-stop logistics solution in Nigeria by offering convenience to customers and creating an ecosystem of quality services at affordable prices. As Gokada moves into a new phase of growth, we will consolidate the gains we’ve made so far and in addition, focus on the strategic levers to drive the success of the business and add value to our customers and riders”.

About Gokada

Gokada is a last-mile courier delivery technology solution that allows customers to get paired with a rider for an on-demand delivery service to any part of Lagos at affordable fees. It is one of the fastest growing start-ups across Africa with a mission to make cities easier, better and more enjoyable to live in by empowering the lives of people through technology.

