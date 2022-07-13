If you’re looking to study in the United Kingdom for any course and at any level, whether undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD, one of your greatest challenge might be how to finance your education.

As a result of the high exchange rate, inflation and how bad the Nigerian economy is, an average Nigerian would find it difficult to pay the fees demanded by these universities in full or in part as these schools charge thousands in Pounds Sterling, an amount which is usually higher for international students which when converted runs into millions of naira.

However there are some universities that allow international students pay their school fees in installments. These universities offer you admission and allow you pay a fraction of the school fees after which you will be able to receive the (CAS) confirmation of acceptance that you need to apply for the VISA.

Depending on the university, the number of installments vary. For some it is in two installments, while for others it is more. The number of installments can go from two to eight depending on the institution and according to their discretion.

These universities include:

News continues after this ad

Glasgow Caledonian university – allows students to make payments in up to eight installments

The University of Portsmouth – allows students to make payments in two installments

The University of Hull – allows students to make payments in three installments

The University of Chester – allows students to make payments in two installments

The University of Birbeck – allows students to make payments monthly

The University of West England – allows students to make payments in three to six installments

The University of South Wales – allows students to make payments monthly

The University of Lincoln – allows students to make payments in nine installments

The University of West Scotland – allows students to make payments in seven installments

The University of Teesside – allows students to make payments in three to seven installments

Northumbria University – allows students to make payments in four installments

The University of Dundee – allows students to make payments in seven installments

The University of Strathclyde – allows students to make payments in three installments

Salford University – allows students to make payments in three installments

De Montfort university – allows students to make payment in four installments

So Goodluck in your next application!