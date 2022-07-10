The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 general election.

The announcement was made by Tinubu while addressing journalists in Daura Katsina on Sunday during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari to pay Sallah homage in the company of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Tinubu said that Alhaji Masari has withdrawn as the running mate placeholder and expects that the name of Shettima, a former 2-term governor of Borno state will be formally announced soon.

With this announcement, Shettima is expected to be Tinubu’s vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 2023.

There had been strong reports that the search for the vice-presidential ticket for the ruling APC had been narrowed down to the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam El-Rufai, Governor of Borno state, Professor Zulum and Shettima himself.

This is coming a few hours after the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, hinted that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, with the vice presidential candidate to come from the North East.

In case you missed it

Recall that in mid-June, Tinubu picked Ibrahim Kabir Masari as his running mate for the 2023 elections in order to beat the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC mandates all political parties to submit names of candidates for presidential and governorship elections with the names of vice presidential candidate and deputy governorship candidate.