Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe was shot today in Japan and has been pronounced dead by medical officials.

According to reports, Abe suffered a small gunshot wound to his right neck, coming after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki confirmed his death.

Abe who was aged 67, was prime minister for 8 years and 8 months – a record in Japan.

The Japanese government disclosed that Abe passed away at 5:03 p.m. (Japan time).

One of the doctors at the hospital where he was treated stated that he“could not immediately confirm bullet fragments in the body, just that the wounds matched those typically associated with gunshots.”

“Abe’s injury was deep and reached his heart. Abe received a large amount of blood through a transfusion,” he added.

