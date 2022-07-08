The demise of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo came as a surprise to many especially those who had rapport with him moments before his death.

Nigerian Hero and late Secretary-General of OPEC His ExcellencyMohammad Sanusi Barkindo passed away suddenly on the night of July 5th, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari had met with Barkindo who was rounding off his tenure as OPEC Secretary-General (upon spending six years in office) by July 30th.

Here are highlights of Barkindo’s speech to the president

“Mr President, may I say it’s honour of a lifetime for you to have given me the opportunity to serve as OPEC Secretary-General Number 28. I’ll forever remain grateful.

“I recall vividly that when I assumed office in the summer of 2016 in Vienna, oil prices had dropped to below ten dollars per barrel. It was very obvious to me that it was beyond OPEC alone to handle.

“I recall that I consulted with you on telephone, and I benefited, indeed, drank from your deep knowledge of OPEC affairs. And we were able to steady the oil market.

“Throughout the period I served, I benefited from your tremendous goodwill. Everywhere I went in this world, both within OPEC and outside, the first person that Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings ask for is you. They say, how is my brother, President Buhari? I, therefore, benefited from this charisma of yours, the international gravitas you have, and it made my job much easier.

“I try to follow your large footsteps. And the future looks very promising.

“On behalf of OPEC, I thank you very much. I wish you good health, long life, and continued service to humanity.

Barkindo’s death occurred a few hours after he was celebrated by President Muhammadu Buhari for his good service. Barkindo’s tenure as OPEC Secretary-General would have ended on July 31.