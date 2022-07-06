If you’re looking to relocate to Canada from Nigeria, there are certain degrees that are more attractive than others. These sets of professionals are valued higher than others. So if you’re looking to get a first degree or a second degree, these are the fields you should be considering if migration to Canada is at the top of your list.

They include:

Business Administration

The opportunities available for a person with a degree in business administration are plenty. With a degree in business administration, you can work in several sectors such as accounting and market research.

Nursing

Registered nurses are in very high demand in Canada as they are in most parts of the world. There is a constant demand and need for health care workers. And the best thing about this is that there are guaranteed job stability and security.

Computer science

Computer science is one of the most lucrative degrees you can get for yourself in present times. There is a high demand for computer scientists and Engineers. You could work from anywhere in the world at the top firms and in Canada. There is also a need to grow the number of computer engineers and scientists because of the ever-growing technology sector.

Pharmacy/ Pharmacology

Once a degree in Pharmacy is earned from a university in Nigeria, all that is required is to write a qualifying exam in Canada before you can practice as a pharmacist. Pharmacists are in demand in Canada as there are predictions that there would be a shortage of pharmacists in the near future.

Civil Engineering

Civil Engineering is a degree that is all-encompassing. Civil Engineers can be involved in a whole lot of work from building roads, and bridges, to various other types of construction and maintenance. And this is always in demand in developed countries like Canada with good development and maintenance culture.

Finances

Graduates of Finance are very important as they would manage work as financial and business analysts and manage the financial aspects of businesses.

Asides from these degrees, there are also some skills that would help boost your career or improve your chances of working and excelling in your career of choice. According to the World economic forum, there are some declining skills and it is in the best interests of those looking to migrate to build themselves by acquiring some of these skills.

They include:

Management of financial, and material resources

Coordination and time management

Visual, auditory, and speech abilities

Reading

Writing

Maths and active listening

Manual dexterity, endurance, and precision

Memory, verbal, auditory, and spatial abilities

Technology use, monitoring, and control

Technology installation and maintenance

Management of personnel

Quality control and safety awareness