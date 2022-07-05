Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that a total of 3,246 subscribers ported from one network to another in May 2022. This resulted in gains for the two largest mobile network operators, MTN and Airtel as more subscribers moved to their networks.

Specifically, MTN gained 1,731 customers from other networks in the month, while Airtel attracted 1,050.

According to the NCC data, the movement was achieved through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) instituted by the telecoms regulator, which allows customers to change their service providers without changing their number.

The data shows that 9mobile also received 314 customers from other networks, while Globacom attracted 151 customers through porting.

But just as the operators gained some new customers from one another, they also lost to one another through outgoing porting. 9mobile emerged as the biggest loser for the month as 2,728 subscribers ported out of its network to others, while Airtel recorded 815 outgoing porting.

MTN also lost 200 subscribers to other networks as 297 subscribers exited Globacom’s network.

Why it matters

MNP was flagged off by NCC in April 2013 as a way of giving telecommunications subscribers in the country the freedom to move from one network to another for better experience without changing their numbers.

It was designed to reduce subscribers’ complaints about the poor quality of service as they would have the opportunity to change operators at will.

Although subscribers port for different reasons, among which are quality of service, tariff, or availability of service in their area, the MNP has become a barometer by which the telecom operators measure customer satisfaction.