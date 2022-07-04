Nairametrics has compiled the corporate actions of several firms for the week ending July 8th 2022, including dividend payments, which investors can expect this week.

Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc. declared a dividend of N1.10 kobo per ordinary share for the financial year-ended December 31, 2021 with a payment date of July 6th, 2022.

In addition, the company will be issuing bonus shares in a 1:5 ratio distribution, that is, for every 5 shares, 1 additional bonus share will be issued. The company closed its register of members on June 13 – 17, 2022. Hence, only shareholders who have registered their names on or before June 10, 2022 will be eligible for dividend payment.

Beta Glass Plc has 599,966,400 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N30.72 billion and year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 3.31% from N52.95 at the beginning of the year to N51.20 as at the time of writing this report.

Other companies who will be closing their books during the week are;

Mc Nichols Consolidated Plc

Mc Nichols Consolidated Plc will be closing its books from July 1 – 5, 2022. Hence, investors are advised to ensure that their names are registered with the company’s registrar, Coronation Registrars.

In addition to the dividend payment of N0.03 kobo, the company is also issuing bonus shares to shareholders in a ratio of 6:5, that is, 6 additional bonus shares for every 5 shares previously held.

MRS Oil Plc

MRS Oil Plc will be closing its register of members from the 4th to 8th of July, 2022. The oil marketing company will be issuing bonus shares, instead of cash payment as dividends. Hence, shareholders are encouraged to register their names with the company’s registrar: First Registrar & Investors Services Limited.

The bonus shares will be issued in a 1:8 ratio, which means an additional bonus share issued on every 8 shares previously held.

Smart Products Nig Plc

Smart Products Nig. Plc will be closing its register on the 8th of July 2022. Hence, shareholders should be aware that they have to register before the date above.

Only shareholders whose names appear in the register of members will be eligible for dividend payment of N0.10 per share.

Furthermore, BUA CEMENT Plc, FIDSON Plc and PRESCO Plc will be closing their books on the 11th of July, 2022.