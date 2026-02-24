Registrars are essential intermediaries in the Nigerian capital market, ensuring the accurate maintenance of shareholder registers and facilitating key processes such as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and dividend distributions.
These firms, typically registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), play a vital role in the smooth operation of the capital markets by providing services to publicly listed companies.
They ensure proper share allocation during IPOs, maintain the integrity of shareholder records, and ensure efficient dividend payment processing directly into investors’ bank accounts.
During an IPO, registrars manage subscription applications, verify investor details, allocate shares, and process refund warrants or electronic credits for any unallocated shares.
For dividend distributions, registrars are responsible for determining eligible shareholders based on the “record date,” calculating the dividends, and facilitating payments. They also encourage investors to sign up for e-dividend mandates to help eliminate unclaimed dividends and streamline the payment process.
Registrars thus play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the management of shareholder-related functions.
Below are 10 leading registrars in Nigeria by the number of clients, each offering unique services in shareholder data management, IPO facilitation, and dividend administration:
Veritas Registrars, formerly known as Zenith Registrars, is a highly regarded registrar firm in Nigeria currently serving four companies. Established in 2004, the company provides a wide range of services, including share registration, e-dividend payments, dematerialization, and shares management.
Veritas Registrars is certified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has built a strong client base, including well-known companies like Zenith Bank, Guinness Nigeria, and May & Baker Nigeria Plc.
The company’s leadership, with Ugo Okonkwo serving as the Managing Director/CEO, has ensured that Veritas Registrars maintains a high standard of service delivery. By adopting digital solutions such as e-bonus and e-dividend payments, the company has made it easier for investors to manage their shares and receive their dividends. These innovations have contributed to the company’s ability to streamline processes and enhance the overall shareholder experience.
Veritas Registrars is known for its commitment to transparency and efficiency in managing shareholder data. Its ability to integrate technology into its operations has made it a reliable partner for companies in need of high-quality registrar services. The firm’s strong reputation and focus on client satisfaction have made it one of Nigeria’s top registrar companies.
