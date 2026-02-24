Registrars are essential intermediaries in the Nigerian capital market, ensuring the accurate maintenance of shareholder registers and facilitating key processes such as Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and dividend distributions.

These firms, typically registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), play a vital role in the smooth operation of the capital markets by providing services to publicly listed companies.

They ensure proper share allocation during IPOs, maintain the integrity of shareholder records, and ensure efficient dividend payment processing directly into investors’ bank accounts.

During an IPO, registrars manage subscription applications, verify investor details, allocate shares, and process refund warrants or electronic credits for any unallocated shares.

For dividend distributions, registrars are responsible for determining eligible shareholders based on the “record date,” calculating the dividends, and facilitating payments. They also encourage investors to sign up for e-dividend mandates to help eliminate unclaimed dividends and streamline the payment process.

Registrars thus play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the management of shareholder-related functions.

Below are 10 leading registrars in Nigeria by the number of clients, each offering unique services in shareholder data management, IPO facilitation, and dividend administration: