BlackHouse Media (BHM), has received a coveted badge of honour as the third-ranked agency in the Asia-Pacific, The Middle East And Africa region (APMEA) on PRovoke’s 2022 Global PR Agency ‘Fast Mover’ Rankings.

The only Nigerian agency listed, BHM has heightened its prestige as a leading PR firm on the continent and beyond.

BHM emerges on the expansive ranking as one of two African firms in the top echelon, behind South Africa’s Razor and Malaysia’s VoxEureka in first and second positions, respectively.

Ayeni Adekunle, Founder, BHM says “we are inspired by our recent acknowledgements and recognitions and remain committed to doing more to help our clients succeed, empower our people, and make the world understand Africa better.

Our immediate focus is on building on this success as we recognise there is still a lot of work to be done for Africa to attain its full potential as a global force.”

Other PR institutions that feature prominently in the top 10 on PRovoke’s top 15 ranking include Australia’s Icon Agency, India’s Value 360, Singapore’s Redhill, India’s On Purpose, India’s Kaizzen, regional corporate powerhouse Sandpiper, and Malaysia’s Rantau Golin.

BHM’s position on the ranking comes after it grew by 87% in the last year despite a global economic downturn. The company’s performance was driven by a broad range of capabilities, including in-house content studios, software engineering, proprietary product development, own media brands, issues management, customized events, and regional advisory.

Founded in 2006, BHM boasts a world-class client roster with a range of services that include reputation management and corporate comms, media relations and training, research, and social media, among others.

BHM has also become an industry trailblazer with exhaustive research projects such as the annual PR industry report and more recently, the Africa PR and Comms report, in partnership with the CIPR, PRCA and ICCO.

In 2022, BHM’s analytics capabilities were rewarded with the Diamond SABRE for MTN’s stakeholder engagement efforts and the most awards for a Nigerian agency at the SABRE Africa Awards. BHM has also received applause for eye-catching work for Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative, Big Brother Naija, the Global Day of Influence and Project Safe-Up.

A people-first and inclusive company, BHM says employee compensation has grown by 192.16% since 2020, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, with benefits including unlimited leave days, and full work flexibility.