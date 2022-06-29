Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Olusola Peter Obabori to the company’s board as Executive Director of Business and Corporate Services of the company.

This comes after the retirement of Mr. Olumuyiwa Augustus Olumekun as Executive Director from the board of the company, upon completion of his contract tenure in February 2022.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Bello A. Abdullahi.

According to the disclosure, Dr. Olusola Obabori has replaced the retired Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun as Executive Director on the Board of the Company effective May 1, 2022.

About Dr. Olusola Obabori

Dr. Obabori holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and a doctorate degree in Business Administration, all from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

He is an alumnus of numerous advanced management and leadership programmes from world-class institutions, including -The School of Business Leadership of the University of South Africa, McGill Executive Institute, Canada; Lagos Business School, Nigeria; Harvard Business School, USA; Haas Business School of the University of California, Berkeley, USA; The University of Westminster, United Kingdom and FedEx Purple Academy, Belgium where he excelled as the Purple Star Award Winner in 2006.

Dr. Obabori is also a Member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) of Nigeria; Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (Chartered); Fellow of the Institute of Business Development, and Fellow of the Institute of Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

He sits on the Councils of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and some not-for-profit organizations. Before joining NAHCO Plc in May 2022, as the Group Executive Director, Business & Corporate Services, Olusola had served as the Group Managing Director/CEO of Red Star Express Plc.