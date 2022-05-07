NAHCO Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.41 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of July 15, 2022.

On Friday, July 29, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N666 million will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, July 15th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Cardinal Stone Registrars Ltd and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

NAHCO Plc has 1,624,218,750 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N11.37 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 6th of May, 2022 at N6.50 per share and closed at N7.00 per share.

What you should know

NAHCO Plc had recently released its Q1 2022 financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022, reporting a profit of N324 million, representing a 91% growth year on year. Revenue of N2.82 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N2.20 billion in the same period of 2021.

Earnings per share was recorded as N0.20 kobo against N0.10 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 87.17% from N3.74 at the beginning of the year to N7.00 as at the time of writing this report.