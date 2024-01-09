The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has approved the appointment of Mr. Abdulhamid Aliyu and Revd. Victor Abimbola Olaiya as Non-Executive Director to replace the retired ones with effect from 1st January 2024.

The appointment follows the retirement from the Board of Engr. Mohammed Gambo Umar (Non-Executive Director), Sir Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu, (Independent Non-Executive Director), and Engr. Solagbade Olukayode Alabi (Non-Executive Director) with effect from 31st December, 2023.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement from the company, the Board is in the process of replacing the retired Independent Non-Executive Director.

Profile of Abdulhamid Aliyu:

The statement signed by Bello Abdullahi Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors; Company Secretary noted that Abdulhamid Aliyu (Non-Executive Director) was born in 1963. He has a BSc in Economics degree from the University of Maiduguri in 1987.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and a Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Exchange, Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Fellow of the Institute of Management Specialist (UK), Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, Certified Management Consultant, Certified Management Specialist by the London Graduate School, Doctor of Business Administration Oil and Gas (Honoris Causa) and Member, African Business Club (MABC).

He began his career as an Investment Officer at the Nigerian Agricultural & Cooperative Bank in 1988.

He was the Manager in charge of investment at HB Investment & Finance Limited 1989, the GM/COO of Fairholme Investment (Nig.) Limited 2000, Deputy Manager/Head Capital Market at Alpha Securities Limited/Alpha Merchant Bank 1993, Country Director at Agrid Nigeria Limited 2007, Special Assistant to the Presidential Adviser on Energy and Strategic Matters 2007, Special Assistant to the Minister of Petroleum Resources 2010, Director/Coordinator Nigeria – Brazil Energy Cooperation, National Energy Council 2011.

Aliyu was General Manager Nikorma Transport Division, (NNPC LNG Shipping JV) 2011, Ag. Managing Director, NIDAS Marine (NNPC Crude Oil & Products Shipping Joint Venture) 2014, General Manager Planning, Regulatory and Policy Compliance Division, NNPC 2014, General Manager, Commercial, Pipelines and Storage Company, NNPC 2016, General Manager, Commercial, Renewable Energy Division, NNPC 2016, Group General Manager, Renewable Energy Division, NNPC 2017, Group General Manager Supply Chain Management Division/Secretary NNPC Tenders Board 2020 and Managing Director, NNPC Oilfield Services Limited 2023.

Profile of Abimbola Olaiya:

According to the company, he was born in 1956. He obtained an OND in Mechanical Engineering from Yaba College of Technology in 1977, a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ife in 1981, and an MBA in Management from the University of Lagos in 1988.

He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Nigeria Society of Engineers, and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

He served as the Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Lagos Section 61 in 1988, was the President of Ikeja Junior Chamber (Jaycees) in 1989, a Member of MPN Community Relations Strategy Team (CREST) 1997, Member Nigeria OTC Participation Planning Committee 1999 & 2000 and Member ExxonMobil Africa Staffing Strategy Development Team (ASSD).

He had previously worked as a Data Enumerator/Supervisor at the Federal Office of Statistics.

He has gained three decades of extensive experience in the Oil and gas industry with Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN).

He was an Operations Assistant with Unipetrol Nigeria Limited (formerly Esso). He served as Facilities Engineer, Senior Facilities Engineer, Drilling Engineering and Operations, Drilling Base Superintendent – Calabar, Manager of NNPC Coordination, Operations Superintendent: Ekpe PP, Manager of Government and Business Relations, and Joint Interest Department Study Team Lead.

He was the General Manager Venture Relations Department of the Upstream Affiliates of ExxonMobil. He also trained at the Baptist College of Theology, Lagos obtaining a Bachelor of Theology Degree.

He served as the pastor of New Insight Baptist Church, Ogudu, Lagos, and retired statutorily in October 2021 after nearly 7 years of service.