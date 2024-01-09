The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced that it will be spearheading the transformation of Nigeria’s educational sector through the innovative application of data science.

This was made in a statement on Tuesday by Mrs. Fatimah Abubakar, the Head of the Board’s Media Unit.

The innovative approach aims to enhance the quality assurance process for the country’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, with the full implementation scheduled for January 2024.

What she said

According to Abubakar,

“The successful implementation of the digitalization process can be traced back to the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje’s investment in training the NBTE staff in web development and artificial intelligence both locally and internationally.

“This is critical in managing the web platform.

“Also, the contribution of the Federal Government through the National Communication Commission (NCC) in providing and installing internet facilities across Polytechnics in the six geopolitical zones is a gesture of the government in the digitalization of education,” she said.

Restructuring the HND Computer Science curriculum

Abubakar further noted that in 2023, Bugaje restructured the HND Computer Science curriculum, dividing it into four distinct components: Software and Web Development, Cybersecurity and Data Protection, Artificial Intelligence, and Networking and Cloud Computing.

She highlighted that this restructuring marked a pioneering move in Nigeria’s educational history, involving collaboration with major players such as Huawei and Cisco networking companies.

The goal was to foster entrepreneurship among Nigerian graduates.

“The digitalization initiative envisions a future where technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of technical education in Nigeria.

“With a commitment to ensuring the country’s technical education system remains globally competitive, NBTE is embracing digital tools and platforms.

“This is to revolutionize various aspects of its operations and ensure seamless accreditation more transparently.

“The digitalization process encompasses a range of strategic objectives, including digitizing academic records, automating accreditation processes, and implementing e-learning platforms with a Learning Management System (LMS) that can be monitored”.

Abubakar also referenced Bugaje, highlighting his emphasis on the importance of these measures to keep pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the modern world.

The aim is to provide students with cutting-edge education and equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital era.

How this will be implemented

As part of the digitalization initiative, Bugaje outlined the development of a user-friendly online portal, serving as a centralized hub for students, educators, and administrative staff.

This portal is designed to facilitate seamless communication, provide access to academic resources, and efficiently manage educational records.

Bugaje expressed optimism about the transformative impact of this digitalization effort.

He said,

“Our commitment to digitalization is rooted in the belief that technology can significantly enhance the quality and accessibility of technical education.

“By embracing these advancements, we aim to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and excellence.”