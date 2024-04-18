The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) abolishing the training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria.

The MoU is aimed at addressing longstanding concerns surrounding the training of pharmaceutical technologists in Nigeria’s polytechnics and other educational institutions.

The signing ceremony, which held on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters, signifies a collaborative effort to tackle critical issues within the pharmaceutical education sector.

Chaired by Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, the event was witnessed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and other key directors within the ministry.

The Memorandum of Understanding

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties reached a consensus to accredit and exclusively train National Diploma holders as pharmacy technicians.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the resolution of a 22-year-old issue, with the Executive Secretary of NBTE and the Registrar/CEO of PCN expressing gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education for its instrumental role in facilitating this breakthrough.

What you should know

Understanding the distinction between pharmacy technicians and pharmaceutical technologists is crucial.

Pharmacy technicians undergo a three-year program accredited by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) in recognized colleges and schools of health.

Upon completion, candidates sit for the National Pre-Certification Examination (NPCE) examination, and if successful, are granted a permit license by the PCN.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical technology is a two-year program offered in institutions outside the purview of schools or colleges of health, with its training not regulated by the PCN.

The MoU signed between the PCN and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) signifies a significant shift as PCN will no longer support the training of National Diploma (ND) holders in Pharmaceutical Technology, focusing exclusively on Pharmacy Technicians as the recognized diploma program.