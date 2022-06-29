A report on state Health Preparedness Index (HPI) has seen Ogun state rise to the top spot in Nigeria, with an index score of 39.91 points. Ogun is followed by Bayelsa with 38.40 points, and Delta and Anambra occupying the 3rd and 4th positions with 29.93 and 27.02 points respectively. Lagos State which topped the index last year dropped to 5th place in 2022, with a score of 26.89 points, from 28.65.

This was disclosed in a report, titled: ‘The 2022 SBM Health Preparedness Index’ by the Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Research firm, SBM Intelligence viewed by Nairametrics.

The report also disclosed that State Health Preparedness Index (HPI) is coming after the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus had been lifted, as the 36 states spent an average of 4.65% of their budgets on healthcare in 2021. This is compared to the 2020’s budget, where the states spent over 11%. Only Osun (17.30%) and Ondo (10.28%) states allotted more than 10% to healthcare in 2021.

What they are saying

SBM stated that states in Nigeria are moving on as if they were never hit by the pandemic, citing the cause as a result of infrastructural and personnel deficit in the country’s health sector, coupled with the country’s weak economy.

“Many of the states that were active in the fight against the virus, increasing their budget for health, appeared to have slowed down in the period that followed the lifting of restrictions hitherto placed.

“Only two states, Osun and Imo, in their 2021 appropriation bills, budgeted more funds for the health sector compared to the year 2020.

“Both states allotted 17.30% and 7.31% of their budgets in 2021, respectively. In the preceding year, both states allotted 12.10% and 6.18%, respectively.”

They added that it is possible that other states that allotted fewer funds to the health sector decided to do so because the number of reported COVID-19 cases has reduced to near zero when compared to last year at the height of the pandemic last year as states had to cut their budgets for other sectors to meet the pressure of the coronavirus on the health sector.

On the top-ranking states in the Index, Ogun State leads the 2022 HPI with 39.91 points, followed by Bayelsa with 38.40 points.

“These two states, in last year’s HPI, were in the 4th and 11th positions with 26.95 and 22.89 points, respectively. Lagos, which led last year’s HPI with 28.56 points, drops to 5th position in 2022 with 26.89 points.

“Delta and Anambra occupy the 3rd and 4th positions in this year’s HPI with 29.93 and 27.02 points each. These South-Southern and South-Eastern states were in 10th and 3rd positions last year with 23.02 and 27.45 points, respectively.

“Kebbi maintains its previous position on the state HPI with 9.28points having dropped from the 10.6 points it recorded last year”

The report said most of the states at the bottom of the HPI table are from the northern part of the country, urging that it is noteworthy that Kebbi State is lagging in prioritising its health sector, particularly primary health care.

What you should know

The factors taken into account in determining the 2022 Health Preparedness Index of Nigeria’s states are the estimated state population for 2020 and the proportion of each state’s total approved budget for 2021 allocated to the health sector. Along with the per-capita expenditure on health, the state budget’s overall health spending was computed (in USD) using the official conversion rate of N416 Naira to $1 USD.

Nairametrics reported last year that Lagos, Ondo, Cross River, Ogun and Kwara states emerge as the top five most prepared states in Nigeria in the 2021 index. The bottom 5 were Yobe, Kano, Zamfara, Jigawa and Kebbi.