The Ogun State Government closed Food Agro and Allied Industries Limited, a malted sorghum producer in Ijako, Sango-Ota, for significant environmental violations and non-compliance with regulations.

The closure was officially announced through a statement on the Ogun State Waste Management Authority’s official Twitter account on Thursday.

The post detailed the closure of the company aligned with the state government’s continuous efforts to protect the welfare and well-being of its residents from the detrimental effects of environmental violations.

“In its continued efforts at shielding its residents from harmful effects of environmental infractions which will impact on their welfare and well-being, the Ogun State government has shut down Food Agro and Allied Industries Limited, Kilometre 40 Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijako, Sango-Ota for serious environmental infractions and disobeying government order,” the post read in part.

More insights

Farook Akintunde, the Senior Special Adviser on Environment to the Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the state’s Taskforce on Environmental Compliance and Enforcement, highlighted the reasons for this stern action.

According to Akintude, the primary issue leading to the closure was the company’s practice of discharging untreated wastewater into the surrounding environment, thereby circumventing its effluent treatment plants.

Additionally, the company was accused of exacerbating environmental degradation through oil spillage. The post underscored that the gravity of these infractions signals a clear neglect of environmental regulations and public health norms.

Consequently, Akintude firmly stated that Food Agro and Allied Industries must remain shut down until it addresses and corrects the pinpointed violations to the satisfaction of the state authorities.

The company is required to undergo a rigorous review process to ensure its operations align with established environmental standards, thereby affirming its commitment to sustainable and lawful business practices.