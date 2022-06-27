Residents of Agemowo, Badagry, earlier today blocked the highway in protest of the killing of a civilian who was mistaken as the conductor of a bus that run over one of the cows being led by two cattle herders.

With the help of police and soldiers around the area, however, the police confirmed that normalcy has returned since returned to the area.

In a tweet by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command said the investigation is still on and the suspects have been arrested.

What they are saying

Benjamin said in a tweet, “A commercial vehicle ran into two cows this morning at Agemowo, Badagry, killing one of the cows. The two cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the vehicle conductor, resulting in his death. Angry residents blocked the highway in protest of the killing.

“The DPO, Morogbo Division, assisted by soldiers from 243 Recce Battalion, Badagry successfully cleared the obstruction. Normalcy has since returned to the area. It is entirely false that the victim was turned back when he sought refuge in the police station.”

“He did not make it off the accident scene, let alone reach the station. Meanwhile, the two herders have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided subsequently.”

What you should know

Cases of riot have become rampant in Nigeria. In addition to affecting individuals, these crises usually lead to a resultant effect on businesses in the affected region as traders are usually stopped from their daily deliveries and businesses are usually closed down.

For instance, during the #EndSARS protest, LCCI uncovered that the Nigerian economy has suffered an estimated ₦700 billion loss in just twelve days. However, even after a year, many business owners still count their losses.