The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 50 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,962.85 points to reflect a growth of 0.50% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.65%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N138.68 billion. At the close of the market on Friday, the 27th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.01 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ETI led 18 gainers and 16 losers, topped by PZ at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,246.41 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ETI up +9.79% to close at N10.65

JOHNHOLT up +9.52% to close at N0.69

LINKASS up +9.43% to close at N0.58

OKOMUOIL up +8.53% to close at N210.00

CORNERST up +6.45% to close at N0.66

NGX Top ASI losers

PZ down – 10.00% to close at N11.25

ETERNA down – 9.33% to close at N6.80

RTBRISCOE down – 6.25% to close at N0.45

ARDOVA down – 5.09% to close at N13.05

NB down – 3.42% to close at N57.95

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

LIVINGTRUST – 64,658,149

TRANSCORP – 31,799,197

ACCESSCORP – 29,268,342

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N414,965,174.20

ACCESSCORP – N275,164,519.70

ZENITHBANK – N257,068,318.40

Market sentiment trends towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 18 gainers surpassed 16 losers.