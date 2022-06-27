The Lagos State Government has sealed at least 137 properties last week for contravening the state’s physical planning regulation.

The enforcement exercise which was carried out on behalf of the state government by the monitoring and compliance unit of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), took place at 6 district offices namely Alimosho, Mosan Okunila, Egbe-Idimu, Ikorun Igando, Agbado-Oke Odo and Ayobo-Ipaja.

This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Government on its official Twitter account on Monday June 27, 2022.

The state government said that the sealed properties are mostly residential buildings which were converted into commercial use without recourse to physical planning permit laws.

It noted that also sealed are industrial, institutional and commercial structures which do not have planning permit.

Subsequently, the authority advised property owners and developers in Lagos State to seek the input of professionals in Engineering, Building, Planning and Architecture before embarking on the building of any structures. They are advised to: Build Right, Build By the Rules.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws and getting approval from the relevant authorities.

Serious concerns have been raised over the monitoring of building development by the relevant state agencies and their compliance with the state’s building regulations and physical planning laws.

Also, the state government is applying stricter controls and regulations for property developers due to increasing cases of collapsed buildings which have claimed many lives in the state.

The state government had stressed on the need for Planning Permits and Project Boards to be present at every building construction site in the State.