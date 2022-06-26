Break makers and caterers in Nigeria are set to embark on a two-week strike from July 13, 2022, due to a hike in the prices of baking materials.

This was disclosed by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) via a communique issued, which was signed by the association’s executives, led by Mansur Umar, its national president, after a meeting of its national executive council in Abuja.

According to the statement, the group will embark on the strike if the federal government does not give the necessary attention to their demands.

What AMBCN is saying

It stated, “Increase in prices of bakery materials, especially flour and sugar having reached unprecedented levels. For example, flour is now between N25,000 and N27,500, so also other ingredients.

“The National Wheat Cultivation Committee already constituted is yet to be inaugurated after over one year. NAFDAC, SON, and NESREA have turned the bakers into money-making machines by charging our members’ outrageous levies even at this very challenging moment.

“Consequently, the NEC in session resolved that all zones, state, Local Governments and units of our association should commence full mobilisation of our members nationwide to embark on withdrawal of services starting from Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for an initial period of two weeks.”

It added that the cost of flour, sugar and other materials used in the bakery business had soared beyond the reach of many bakers.

The group also said efforts to get the government’s intervention in the matter had been unsuccessful, as there had been no positive response from the concerned ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.

In case you missed it

In March 2023, Nairametrics reported that the prices of bread was expected to increase by 50% or more across different sizes in April due to some pressing challenges facing the bakers.

This was disclosed by the Premium Bread-Makers Association of Nigeria.

According to the bakers, the harsh business environment, which has forced several bakers to shut down operations, will automatically trigger the cost of the commodity next month. They described the present situation as worrisome and imminently crippling for operators in the bread-making businesses segment.