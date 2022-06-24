FITC, theworld-class, innovation-led, and technology-driven knowledge institution that provides learning, insights, advocacy as well as advisory services to the financial services sector and other sectors in Nigeria and across Africa, is set to hold the 2022 edition of its Technovation Conference, an annual gathering of Fintech leaders, innovators, disruptors, and enthusiasts.

Themed “Repositioning the Fintech Industry for Sustainability & Performance: Strengthening Institutional Frameworks” and slated to hold Wednesday-Thursday, June 29thand 30th2022, the Technovation conference is part of FITC’s commitment to drive and foster collaboration and conversations that engender solutions to challenges within the financial services sector. The two-day virtual event will include conversations led by the brightest minds in the fintech space, from within and outside Africa.

The recent growth explosion within the financial services sector in Nigeria, especially in Fintech, has given rise to numerous innovative startups, addressing various individual and business needs, ranging from payments and remittances to loans. This is a welcome development, as it has also in turn, contributed to an increase in economic activity, with numerous SMEs building their operations with the innovative solutions deployed by these fintech firms. It is however crucial for both the wellbeing of these SMEs, and the continued growth of fintech, that we identify and ideate on how best to address threats and risks inherent in this explosion of growth.

According to FITC’s Managing Director/CEO, Chizor Malize, the conference is an excellent opportunity to feel the pulse of the African fintech sector, understand its challenges, and identify opportunities for growth and advancement.

Speaking on the importance of the conference, Malize noted that the fintech sector in Africa has recorded exponential growth in the last few years, attracting significant Foreign Direct Investment. According to her, it is essential that stakeholders in the sector to come together to identify and create frameworks to ensure that the industry’s growth is sustained. These frameworks, she said, will boost investor and consumer confidence in the sector, enabling the sector to continue to thrive.

“I firmly believe that the financial services sector performs best when there is synergy through several innovative initiatives, one of which is our Thought leadership Programmes and conferences for all players and regulators alike. Every year, we bring together the best of resources from the financial services sector, Fintech companies, consulting, regulatory bodies and technology experts representing a pool of knowledgeable individuals and organizations from across the world to share insights on contemporary issues on technological innovations and the financial services sector at our highly innovative FITC Fintech Conference” Malize noted.

Speaking further, Malize pointed out that the focus of this year’s conference is sustainability. “The exponential growth recorded within the fintech’s space in Nigeria, is a welcome development. However, it is imperative that we can sustain this growth, by strengthening existing regulatory frameworks within the industry.”

The 2022 conference features an impressive lineup of speakers, including fintech founders, researchers, academics, and industry regulators among others. They will be sharing their expertise and unique insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by the growth of fintech in Africa.

This year’s global lineup of speakers include: Ali Hussein Kassim, Chairman, Association of Fintechs in Kenya, Dr. Dimitrois Salampasis, Director, (MFinTech) Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia, Uzoma Dozie, CEO/Founder, Sparkle, Richard Omoniyi, Chief Technology Officer, eTranzact Global Limited, Ashley Immanuel, Co-founder/COO, Semicolon, Dr. Markie Idowu, Managing Director/CEO, Express Payments Solutions Ltd, Fikayo Aremu,Client Services Director, Kantar, Taiwo Ajayi-Judah,Chief People Officer, Moove Africa, Niyi Ajao, Founder & CEO Digital Finance Solutions Ltd, Olaoluwa Awojoodu, Co-founder & CEO, E-settlement and Yep and Segun Adeniyi, Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank Plc.

Also speaking are DeRemi Atanda, MD, Remita, Steve Ambore, Head, Digital Financial Services, CBN, Bisola Odukale, Fintech HR Professional, Titilope Akerele, HR & Talent Manager, FairMoney, Ehia Erhaboh, Executive Vice-President, Operations & Technology, Interswitch Group, Mohammed M. Lawal, Deputy Director, Insurance & Surveillance, NDIC and Olayemi Adeosun, Group Head Human Resources, Accelerex Holdings.

Click https://fitc-ng.com/technnovation-conference-2022/for registration, sponsorships and participation details.

It will be recalled that as a provider of knowledge solutions, FITC had designed the Risk Based Supervision for Fintech programme to enable regulators effectively address the risks and challenges inherent in the growth of the fintech sub-sector across Africa. This programme focuses on the the most vulnerable areas and risks associated with fintech operation. It also addresses the financial stability of the industry, as well as key principles and methodologies for building supervisory frameworks. The first edition of the programme was launched in February in Rwanda, and the second in Dubai with participants from central banks from across Africa. For more details on the next run, please visit www.fitc-ng.com