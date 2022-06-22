There are lots of scholarships available for Nigerians interested in furthering their education. Many of these scholarships are available to just Nigerians, others are available to both Nigerians and students from other African countries.

The great thing about these scholarships is that they are not widely known so the competition is not tough. Also, the number of people it is available to is limited so you have a very high chance of getting those scholarships.

The major requirements of these scholarships are mostly modes of identification such as international passports, voter cards, or driver’s licenses. Some require that you already be enrolled in a university, others are for postgraduate students who want to do their masters in any Nigerian or African university, depending on the scholarship. There are also scholarships for internships and training. They include but are not limited to the following:

Nile University of Nigeria scholarships for Nigerian students

Requirements:

Be an applicant to study at a university

Have O’level and UTME results

Have graduated from the university (postgraduate scholarships)

Must maintain a minimum average CGPA of 3.50 in order to retain your scholarships for the subsequent session.

Must not be involved in any act of misconduct or contravene NILE’s regulations.

Scholarships are limited to quotas as determined by the management of NILE and will be offered on first come first serve basis.

This scholarship offers students with 320 above in JAMB, and students with 6 A1s will be offered a 100% scholarship.

SPORTS: Students with outstanding performance in sports at the national or professional level will get up-to 100% scholarship if they participate in NILE team.

First-class graduates of NILE (undergraduate programs) will be offered 50% scholarships (excluding Ph.D.).

NILE graduates (undergraduate programs), other than first class, will be offered 20% scholarships (excluding PhD).

NILE graduates from PGD to MSc, from MSc to MPhil, from MPhil to Ph.D. will be offered 10%.

Deloitte Executive Assistant Program for Nigerian graduates

Requirements:

Applicants must possess a minimum of Bachelor’s degree/HND with a minimum of a second class lower/lower credit in Business Administration, Economics or related courses

Have a minimum of five credits in WASSCE Ordinary Level/NECO subjects or acceptable equivalent examination, including Mathematics and English Language in one sitting.

Possess a minimum of 5 years’ cognate experience in administration and office management

Have effective decision-making skills

Be Proficient in the use of MS-Office tools i.e. Excel, Word and Power-point

Be Self-motivated and able to work with minimal supervision, proactively seeking guidance, clarification and feedback

Be sound in written and oral communication

Possess drive and resilience

This scholarship offers training, salary and other forms of empowerment to its awardees and applications are currently ongoing.

Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy Fellowship Programme

Requirements:

Be a Nigerian

Have a minimum of 3 years of work experience

Be under 35 years

Hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree

Have completed NYSC or hold an exemption letter

The Program is a one-year fellowship program and its work experience involves shadowing Lagos State Cabinet members to be done on a rotational basis, 6 months into the program.

It also offers Leadership Development which comprises amongst other things, the following: Brown-Bag Series, Fireside Chat, Leadership Seminar, Personalized Coaching and Continuous multi-source feedback

Also offers Community Service where Fellows will commit to carrying out a high-impact leadership project of their own choice. It will be a community transformative project.

The applicants would join an alumnus of a high-potential youth network and will benefit from formal and informal peer-to-peer coaching and learning opportunities.

Yvote Naija CivicTech Hackathon for Nigerian Innovators

Requirements:

Be a Nigerian young social innovator;

Be between the ages of 15 and 35 years;

Be registered to vote;

Have the ability to work on new ideas;

Have the ability to work with other young innovators;

Have an active internet connection as most engagements will be virtual;

Have demonstrated knowledge and experience relevant to the development and deployment of Tech solutions;

Having requisite knowledge of the Nigerian electoral and political landscape is an added advantage;

Females are strongly encouraged to apply.

It awards its winner with a $5000 prize to identify civic-tech solutions to enhance citizen participation in the electoral process in Nigeria.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Postgraduate scholarship for Nigerian students

Requirements:

Be a resident of Nigeria

Have completed their first degree/graduate degree program in a public Nigerian University,

Not be employees of the organizer (FMN) or close relatives and anyone otherwise connected with the organization or judges.

Must be able to provide academic transcript upon request.

This is a fully-financed scholarship that will run for a period of 2 years. Candidates will be further given the opportunity of a 2-year internship at the FMN.

The scholarship will also fund the candidate for the following Postgraduate Courses

New Food Product and Business Development

A course in Marketing for the Agro-food sector

Sustainable for Agriculture and Management

African Union Civic Tech Fund for Young Africans

Requirements:

Technical viability of the suggested civic tech initiative & operational capacity of the implementing organization;

Added-value elements (as described in these present guidelines);

Expected impact on proposed target groups;

Sustainability;

Cost-effectiveness.

The scholarship offers financial support to each initiative in the range of €10 000 to €20 000 over an implementation period of six months as well as the thematic, marketing and technical expertise through the engagement of civic tech specialists.

It is open to Nigerians and candidates from six other countries.