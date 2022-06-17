CAP Energy Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Babs Omotowa to the company’s board as the Independent Non-Executive Director.

This comes after the retirement of Ambassador Kayode Garrick as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the board of the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with The Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Ayomipo Wey.

According to the disclosure, Ambassador Kayode Garrick retires as Independent Non-Executive Director from the Board of the Company effective June 16, 2022.

In accepting Amb. Garrick’s resignation, the Board deeply appreciates Amb. Garrick’s dedication, commitment, and service to CAP PLC in the last nine (9) years and wishes him all the best for the future.

About Mr. Babs Omotowa

The appointment of Mr. Babs Omotowa (“Mr. Omotowa”) as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective June 17, 2022. Mr. Omotowa is a consummate global leader in the Upstream and Midstream Oil and Gas Industry, with an extensive executive career across several companies in several continents.

He has extensive experience in C-Suite (CEO), board, and advisory roles in several multi-billion-dollar businesses, in established and emerging energy sectors. Mr. Omotowa was the Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria LNG Limited (“Nigeria LNG”) for almost 5 years from December 2011 to September 2016 where he achieved a 65% growth in revenue to $40bn and a 70% rise in returns, raising $2bn international financing to build 6 new LNG ships.

Prior to joining Nigeria LNG, Mr. Omotowa served in different capacities including Special Adviser to Shell Global Upstream, Vice President of Shell Global Upstream E&P, Vice-President Shell Sub-Saharan Africa, Director and General Manager at Shell Petroleum Development Company, amongst others. He currently sits on the boards of West African Gas Pipeline Company, The Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Pearlhill Technologies, LLC (an American LLC, leading innovative technologies for a cleaner world and positively impacting on climate change).

Additionally, he is the Chairman, Advisory Board of Montserrado Group, and the global president of 100,000 UK Chartered Institute. Mr. Omotowa is currently studying for his DBA (Doctor of Business Administration) from Edinburgh Business School (2020 to 2026), he obtained an MBA from the University of Leicester (2002).

He has attended several leadership programs including the Leadership Development Program from INSEAD (2015), Senior Leadership Development Program from IMD Business School (2012) and General Manager’s Program from Harvard University (2003).