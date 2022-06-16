Nigerians have been guaranteed the generation, transmission and distribution of an average of 5,000MW of electricity daily from July 1, 2022.

This was disclosed by Sanusi Garba, Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), during a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, Nigerians will witness improved power supply from July 1 following renewed efforts by industry stakeholders.

What NERC is saying about power supply

He said, “We have had discussions with the gas suppliers within our regulatory space. We have them on board to ensure that once we made the commercial requirements, gas was going to flow.

“Now, for transmission, we have heard of figures well in excess of 5,000MW and clearly TCN will be able to deliver that. I recall clearly in March last year we had 5,400MW. So, it means it is quite possible based on signed commitments.

“All the stakeholders across the value chain had obligations and there would be consequences if they failed to deliver. So, in a situation where Gencos are able to deliver 5,000MW but TCN is unable to do so, they’ll pay the penalty to the generation company and so on.

“And whenever the power is available and DisCos do not take the power; then they will pay liquidated damages that will compensate other market participants.

“We might not have 24/7 power supply from July 1 but Nigerians will see the trajectory because the target is to have an average of 5,000MW daily for transmission and distribution.”

He added that NERC had facilitated a contractual agreement between the Gencos, TCN and the 11 DisCos that would guarantee the generation, transmission and distribution of an average of 5,000MW of electricity daily to customers effective July 1.

According to him, the contract is binding on all the players across the sector’s value chain and stipulates penalties for any party that defaults on the arrangement under the new regime.

“The challenges of today are very clear. In the past, it used to be weak infrastructure and so on and so forth. Now we have certain external factors contributing to these events.

“Obviously, it’s not common around the world to see people coming down, pulling down transmission towers for no reason; or blowing up crude oil lines.

“In a number of instances, most of the gas we have today is associated gas and because of that when crude lines are disrupted it also affects the supply of gas to the thermal stations,” he added.

Garba commended the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the interventions in the power sector, adding that country would soon start feeling the impact of the investments positively.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria’s electricity generation revamped on Tuesday 14th June 2022 to 79.04GWh from the 67.17GWh generated on Monday. This is following a significant downturn at the beginning of the week, when power generation slumped to 68.9GWh on Sunday.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Similarly, energy supply increased by 17.8% to 78.2GWh on Tuesday, 14th June 2022 compared to 66.39GWh sent out by the generating companies in the previous day.

Meanwhile, energy generation peaked at 3,497.4MW on Tuesday, while off-peak was 2,973MW. Notably, 98.94% of the generated energy in the day under review was sent out to Distributing Companies.