The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deploy solar power systems to 15 public institutions across Nigeria.

The agreement was announced in a statement issued by REA in Abuja on Monday.

The project will be implemented under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), a World Bank-supported initiative aimed at expanding off-grid electricity access across West Africa and the Sahel.

Under the agreement, ECOWAS will provide a $700,000 grant to fund the installation of solar photovoltaic systems in selected rural health centres and schools located in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

The initiative marks the formal commencement of Nigeria’s pilot implementation phase under ROGEAP, with REA serving as the technical and financial implementing agency.

What they are saying

REA described the partnership as a practical demonstration of regional collaboration translating into national development impact. ECOWAS officials also emphasised the regional significance of the initiative in tackling energy poverty.

“This partnership with ECOWAS reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to expanding reliable electricity access to critical public institutions,” REA Managing Director Abba Aliyu said.

“Electrifying health centres and schools means improving healthcare delivery, enhancing learning conditions, and strengthening community development.”

ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Touray, said: “This pilot phase in Nigeria is a cornerstone of our regional strategy to eliminate energy poverty.”

He added that by providing sustainable solar solutions to schools and clinics, “ECOWAS is not just lighting up buildings; we are powering the future of West Africa.”

Touray noted that the collaboration demonstrates how regional grants can be localised to positively impact vulnerable citizens.

According to REA, a dedicated Project Implementation Unit will be established within the agency to ensure seamless execution in coordination with the ROGEAP team and a Steering Committee, in line with the ECOWAS agreement.

More Insights

Following the ECOWAS agreement, REA signed a separate Memorandum of Understanding with the Niger State Government to facilitate access to funding and provide counterpart support for project sites within the state. The subnational partnership is expected to strengthen coordination and enhance delivery efficiency.

Under the agreement, the Niger State Government will collaborate with REA on coordination, co-financing, and monitoring of installations in selected facilities.

Governor Mohammed Bago described the partnership as aligned with his administration’s “New Niger” agenda focused on sustainable infrastructure.

“By implementing these solar projects, Niger State is ensuring that rural health and educational facilities have the reliable power they need to serve the people effectively,” Bago said.

He added that the state remains committed to providing counterpart support to guarantee the long-term success of the initiative.

REA noted that the dual-level framework — combining regional collaboration with ECOWAS and subnational cooperation with Niger State — is designed to improve institutional coordination and efficient project execution.

What you should know

The solar deployment is expected to improve energy reliability in rural public facilities and reduce reliance on diesel generators.

It also aligns with Nigeria’s broader energy transition objectives and efforts to close the electricity access gap.

In December, REA disclosed that it deployed more than 200 mini-grids across underserved communities nationwide in 2025.

Nairametrics previously reported that REA signed grant agreements with nine renewable energy companies to expand electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians.