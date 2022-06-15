Netflix has announced plans to launch a real-life “Squid Game” reality TV series, and the company is looking for English-speaking players to compete for a multi-million-dollar prize.

However, it will not be life or death that is at stake, as depicted in the South Korean drama. Instead, 456 recruits from around the world will play games where “the worst fate is going home empty-handed” – missing out on a $4.56million (£3.8million) prize.

Netflix noted that the series will include games inspired by the original show, and players will be put to the test by forming strategies and alliances.

Netflix also confirmed that the popular series would be renewed for a second season earlier this week.

What they are saying

Announcing the show in a statement, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, Brandon Riegg, said: “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

“As players compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” he added.

What you should know

Squid Game, the South Korean thriller series tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children’s games.

It holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, and it was streamed by 111 million users in its first 28 days of its launch.

Director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a statement on Monday: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

Netflix faces intense competition from streaming rivals, but was also hit after it raised prices and left Russia.

In April, it revealed a sharp drop in subscribers and warned millions more are set to quit the streaming service.