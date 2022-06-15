The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 64 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,775.40 points to reflect a decline of 0.64% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.55%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N182.36 billion.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the 15th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.45 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as TRIPPLEG led 11 gainers and 26 losers, topped by MEYER at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,058.96 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRIPPLEG up +9.20% to close at N0.95

LEARNAFRI up +5.49% to close at N2.50

UNITY up +2.13% to close at N0.48

AIICO up +1.56% to close at N0.65

LIVESTOCK up +1.33% to close at N1.52

NGX Top ASI losers

MEYER down – 10.00% to close at N2.79

LINKASS down – 8.93% to close at N0.51

UBN down – 7.69% to close at N6.00

INTBREW down – 6.12% to close at N6.90

FBNH down – 5.71% to close at N9.90

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UBA – 36,418,228

GTCO – 24,385,963

FBNH – 17,623,725

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N531,295,038.85

MTNN – N327,962,816.90

ZENITHBANK – N286,832,358.50

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 11 gainers were surpassed by 26 losers.