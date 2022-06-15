CarePay Nigeria joins four other startups from the CEMEA (Central Europe, Middle East, Africa) region for the Visa everywhere initiative. The innovative health tech startup is one of five finalists shortlisted from over a thousand applications received from all over the CEMEA region which consists of about 100 countries. The 2022 CEMEA regional finals event will be livestreamed by TechCrunch on Friday 17th June 2022.

As part of the activities, CarePay will be showcasing its innovative CarePay healthcare merchant offers programme which includes the CarePay healthcare discount card product, at the live event. The health tech startup will showcase how negotiating, aggregating and coordinating discounts across hundreds of healthcare merchants can drive customer retention and brand retention for fintechs, card networks, banks, telcos and pension funds who adopt the CarePay healthcare discount product as loyalty benefits for their customers.

“I am delighted that the CarePay healthcare merchant offers programme which includes the CarePay healthcare discount card product is getting significant global recognition and exposure in its first 90 days post go-live period. It is a clear testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation from our teams in Lagos, Amsterdam and Nairobi which facilitated CarePay’s shortlisting as 1 of 5 finalists in the Visa CEMEA everywhere initiative,” stated Yomi Sule, Managing Director at CarePay Nigeria.

“I am especially thankful to the healthcare merchants who gave up discounts on their standard pricing to support this proposition and the retail early adopters who have signed up via https://healthcare.carepay.com. I am also grateful to the fintechs who are collaborating with us to make this product available to millions of their customers as loyalty benefits and as a tool/feature to drive increased affordability of healthcare services for their customers. Most of all, we appreciate Visa for the transparent and well-run process leading up to the finals. We look forward to the event and future collaborations with Visa and clients,” he added

The Visa Everywhere Initiative is an open innovation programme that helps startups unlock new growth and partnership opportunities. It also provides startups with a global platform to demonstrate their ground-breaking solutions. The program first launched in the U.S. in 2015 and quickly expanded into a global program. To date, 8,500 startups have participated, and have collectively raised more than $16 billion in funding. The CEMEA [Central Europe, Middle East, Africa] regional winner will join regional winners from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America to compete for the global prize at the global finals event in Qatar in November 2022.

About Carepay

With over 300 health care providers on its platform, Carepay is an aggregator of healthcare services for insured and uninsured individuals and households. We want to provide everyone with a health cover. With its head office in the Netherlands and operations in Nigeria and Kenya, CarePay exists to ensure that everyone, everywhere can afford the healthcare services they need.

Website: https://healthcare.carepay.com

Linkedin: CarePay Nigeria

Instagram: @carepaynigeria

Twitter: @CarePayNigeria