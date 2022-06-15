President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Michael Joe A. Ohiani as substantive Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The request from the president was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja. The President noted that the letter was in accordance with the provisions of Section 22(1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005.

Mr Ohiani was named the Acting Director-General of the ICRC following the death of the former DG, Mr Chidi Izuwah who died on March 16, 2021, after a protracted illness.

What you should know about Ohiani

As stated on ICRC’s site, Mr Ohiani Is also the Director of the PPP Resource Department.

Between 2015 – June 2016, he was the Director of the Contract Compliance Department.

From 2008 – 2015, he headed the Legal and Governance Unit of the Commission which provides informed legal advice and opinions.

Prior to joining ICRC, he was the Team Leader, Executive Unit at the Debt Management Office.

He is a graduate of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He obtained a second degree also in law from Edo State University Ekpoma,

What you should about ICRC

ICRC was established In 2008 under the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (establishment, etc) Act, 2005.

The ICRC was established to regulate Public Private Partnership (PPP) endeavours of the Federal government aimed at addressing Nigeria’s physical infrastructure deficit which hampers economic development.

Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua on November 27, 2008, inaugurated the pioneer Governing Board of ICRC with Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Nigerian Head of State, as its Chairman.