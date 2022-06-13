The management of Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant, has assured customers of best prices across product categories and free delivery for Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as activities enter halfway stage for the inaugural edition of its Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

Feelers from within Konga indicate that prices have been further discounted to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day – a development that is bound to generate more excitement for shoppers who have been treated to a deluge of mouthwatering discounts and deals since the promotion kicked off.

In addition to offering Nigerians a chance to celebrate one of the most memorable dates in the national calendar, Konga is also using the best prices offer as an avenue to help shoppers save big, while picking up their most desired products at give-away prices unmatched in the market. Notably, additional exciting discounts have been extended on various product categories including Mobile, Electronics, Computing, Home & Kitchen, Wine & Kitchen, FMCG, Fashion and much more. Also, a few specially priced items have been lined up as products of the week for shoppers to take advantage of in this maiden edition of Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival, an annual promotion by Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant.

The month-long campaign has witnessed a mad rush among shoppers on the Konga website – www.konga.com, with many others storming Konga retail stores across Nigeria to enjoy the price crash introduced for customers.

Additionally, the Mid-Year Shopping Festival has coincided with the 10th anniversary celebration of Konga which has seen several incentives extended to customers including Treasure Hunts, Flash Sales, Anniversary Deals, Store-only deals and free delivery for Konga Prime shoppers, among others. Also on offer is an extra 10% discount off all purchases made using their Access Bank debit cards or OPay virtual cards.

There are also best priced flight packages to various destinations around the world via Konga Travel, the online travel booking arm of the Konga Group. Furthermore, KongaPay users have been treated to cash-back offers and attractive bonuses on their daily transactions, data and airtime recharges, among others.

Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival runs from June 1st to 30th, 2022.