President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on winning the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Buhari also urged that the party must be united behind its candidate to achieve victory.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

What Buhari is saying

The statement read, “Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support.

“Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

“During the primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us.

“Because what we can all agree is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite.

“The movement we created in 2013 is beyond individuals. Together, we made history by becoming the first party in our country’s history to unseat a party in power and propel our candidate into the Presidency through a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

He added that the party strongly believes that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve its democratic achievement and legacy, citing that he is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of the party.

President Buhari thanked the delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the party’s primaries on Wednesday finishing with 1271 votes and beating former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.