In the aftermath of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primaries, an aspirant in the contest, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the winner and party’s presidential candidate for 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu, for his well-deserved victory, saying that he was a popular choice of the party.

Lawan said that he feels elated and proud that the presidential primary was free and fair with the success of the event showing the capacity of APC to run its internal affairs smoothly and devoid of rancour.

This was made known by Ahmad Lawan through a statement he personally signed and can be seen on his official Twitter account, where he said that with Tinubu’s emergence, the APC can go into the 2023 general election confident of victory.

Lawan said that he went into the presidential primaries contest with the belief that he has the knowledge base, ideas, experience and desire to provide leadership for Nigeria at these most trying times.

What the Senate President is saying

The statement from Lawan reads, ‘’Dear Asiwaju, FELICITATIONS.

“The Presidential Primary of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 General Election has come and gone.

“I am elated and proud that the Presidential primary was manifestly free and fair, and conducted within our APC Family under a most convivial atmosphere.

“The success of the event again demonstrates the capacity of our great party to run its internal affairs smoothly and devoid of rancour.

“As Your Excellency is aware, I offered myself alongside your good self and other patriotic members of the party to fly its highly coveted flag in the 2023 presidential election.

“I did so in the belief that I have the knowledge base, ideas, experience and desire to provide leadership for our dear country at these most trying times.

“However, the outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment.

“I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our Party’s delegates from across the country.

“Your glittering track record of public service, foresight and grit in party building and administration, as well as the courage you continue to demonstrate in fighting for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria make you worthy of the high esteem and trust of our party members everywhere in Nigeria as exhibited at the National Convention.

“It is on this note that I heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the primary.

“I have no doubt that with your credentials, experience, antecedents and political sagacity, our great party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory.

“As a loyal party member, I remain committed to the party at all times and will always be available to work for its success.

“Once again, I congratulate Your Excellency on your well-deserved nomination as the standard-bearer of our party and, insha Allah, next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Tinubu, today emerged winner of the APC presidential primaries with over 1000 votes, beating Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and others.