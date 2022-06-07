Senator Kabiru Gaya, the Director-General, Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has said that the list of presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been reduced to two, Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He disclosed this during an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday.

According to him, three other aspirants, which he didn’t disclose their names, have stepped down for his principal, Osinbajo.

What Senator Gaya is saying

He said, “We have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu; it comes down to the South-West. I’m aware that a few aspirants have stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. They are Ken Nnamani and two others. I think that will be announced later.

“Whatever the number the party decides; it is up for because the people need to come and address the party members and tell them if they are stepping down, why are they stepping down, and for who. If they are not stepping down, let them tell Nigerians what they intend to do to improve the situation in the governance of Nigeria.”

In case you missed it

The governors under the APC and the National Working Committee (NWC) pruned down the number of its presidential aspirants for the party’s primaries to 5 following intense consultation and deliberations as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The aspirants include Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, John Kayode Fayemi, David Umahi and Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Earlier, the Northern Governors under the APC have insisted that the party’s presidential ticket be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said that he has no anointed candidate in the presidential primary elections of the APC slated for June 7, 2022.

The President is also reported to have said he is in agreement with the position of the APC northern governors that power should be shifted to the southern part of the country in 2023.