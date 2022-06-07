There are reports that no fewer than 20 operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed the Eagle Square, the venue of the ongoing Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), taking strategic positions in the process.

Their appearance at the convention venue might not be unconnected with reports of alleged inducement of delegates in presidential primaries elections, especially in hard currency.

The anti-graft agency had come under intense criticism over a week ago when they appeared at the presidential convention of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Some Nigerians had seen the EFCC’s action as part of effort to embarrass the opposition.

Although there was no arrest made, the EFCC officials didn’t speak nor harass delegates or the aspirants but joined the crowd to monitor the event.

However, on Tuesday, the personnel, in their red jackets, were also seen inside the Eagle Square, monitoring proceedings.

There have been concerns that politicians and most especially presidential aspirants are involved with dollar rain on the various delegates at the presidential convention of the various parties.

Meanwhile, there are reports that journalists accredited for the coverage of the APC Special Convention in Abuja have been denied entry by security agents at the Eagle Square venue of the event.

Dozens of journalists who had gathered at the entrance were barred by the security agents who claimed to be acting on orders from above, with canisters of teargas fired at the journalists by these security agents who stood their ground on preventing the journalists even with their accreditation tags.