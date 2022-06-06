In recognition of his outstanding leadership and promotion of exclusive Swiss luxury brands in the Nigerian market, the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria and the Swiss Learning Organisation have honoured the Founder and Managing Director of PoloLuxury Group, Mr. John Obayuwana, with the Swiss Learning Excellence Award. He becomes the first Nigerian and African recipient of this award.

The Consul General of Switzerland to Nigeria, Thomas Schneider, presented the award to Obayuwana at an exclusive event in Lagos. The event themed ‘A Taste of Swiss Luxury’ was attended by a selected audience of corporate executives and industry leaders who were taken through the excellent products and services coming out of Switzerland, including the top-notch educational institutions in the country.

Thomas Schneider, speaking at the event, expressed the deep gratitude of the Switzerland Government to Obayuwana for building a strong bond between the Nigerian and Switzerland governments and also for opening up the vast West African market to the impeccable craftsmanship of high-end Swiss watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Phillipe, IWC Schaffhausen, Piaget, Omega, and Chopard, among others.

He stated further that, “With 35 years in the luxury business, representing several of the high-end watch brands, John Obayuwana is a real champion of Swiss-Nigerian trade relations and a true friend of Switzerland. He has excellently represented over 700 companies that are part of the watch industry in Switzerland. We are grateful for his contribution to this relationship and we are delighted that his name has joined the ranks of the illustrious prize winners. He is in fact the embodiment of bringing ‘A Taste of Swiss Luxury’ to Nigeria”.

In his acceptance speech, Obayuwana thanked the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria and the Swiss Learning Organisation for the honour bestowed on him, describing Polo Luxury’s 35-year journey with Swiss watch-making brands and Switzerland in general as truly rewarding and strategic in helping Polo Luxury achieve its vision of enriching the lives of its existing and expanding client base with high-quality products.

He said, “I sincerely appreciate the honour you have conferred on me with this award. It is indeed a privilege to not only represent, but also bring home a taste of the beauty, innovation, and savoir-faire that Swiss watch brands are known for.”

PoloLuxury is the official and authorised retailer of the most prestigious Swiss watch brands in the world, which include Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, and IWC, among others.