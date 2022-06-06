Apple has just unveiled new software features and services at its Worldwide Developer Conference. The new software features include an updated iPhone lock screen and a pay-later option. The new payment feature, called Apple Pay Later, is a highly anticipated addition to the Wallet app.

According to Bloomberg, it had been previously reported that the service was coming, as part of an expansion into the finance world that also includes bringing more of its infrastructure in-house.

Today’s presentation which is part of a weeklong event previews key features for Apple’s developers, which now number 34 million, according to Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook. Apple’s latest iPhone software, iOS 16, will include the new lock screen, letting users personalize the feature and view widgets (widgets are bits of software that handle simple tasks).

At the event, Senior Vice President, Craig Federighi also mentioned a new feature called Live Activities which would make it easier to keep track of events or activities, such as an NBA games or an Uber ride.

The newly announced features include an update that will let users edit messages they’ve already sent and unsend messages. And Apple’s CarPlay is getting an overhaul that will integrate more tightly with a vehicle’s instruments, such as the speedometer and other gauges.

The Apple Watch also is getting improvements, such as atrial fibrillation detection to help with heart health. And the device’s latest software watchOS 9 will better track sleep to indicate what stage users are experiencing at different times at night.

In addition, the watch will get more so-called complications — the pieces of information on the device’s face.

What analysts are saying

On the newly introduced Apple Pay later option, analysts are of the opinion that it would affect other companies which offer similar services. Currently, shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. a company that offers a similar pay-later service have already been affected.

There are also speculations that this pay later option would eventually reveal a more financial side of the tech company.

Also whether the issue of geographical location would affect the number of users who would have access to the newly introduced pay later feature.