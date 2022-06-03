The Lagos State Government has attributed the persistent corruption of the original plan for Magodo Residential Scheme II to the activities of residents of the scheme and not just outsiders.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, when representatives of Magodo Residents Association paid him a courtesy visit at his office at the Secretariat, Alausa.

Salako decried the motives of residents, who are fond of indiscriminately changing the approved uses of their property, as well as those engaged in other planning infractions such as unapproved changes of building dimensions and altering of specifications in approved planning permits for Government schemes.

He urged members of the estate to rise in unison against perpetrators of such untoward acts, who sacrifice the common good of the area for their parochial pecuniary interests and carry on in a way that is inimical to the wellbeing of residents and sustainability of the scheme.

Lagos to impose sanctions on defaulters

Salako while stating the measures put in place by the government to control development in the estate and other parts of the state, said sanctions include the imposition of penal fees to discourage illegal and non-conforming developments, regular monitoring and enforcement as well as outright removal of the contravention where possible.

He said, “To arrive at a solution to the problems confronting the estate, it is important that the Magodo Residents Association looks inwards by encouraging its members to resolve to abate the growth of commercial uses in the estate. The estate remains essentially residential despite recent reviews of the scheme.’’

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, implored the residents association to foster regular stakeholder engagements and come to terms with the myriad problems facing the scheme.

On his own part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, urged members of the estate to support the enforcement drive and other initiatives of the Ministry.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Magodo Residents Association, Mr. Bajo Osinubi, sought the assistance of the Ministry to restore the scheme to its original plan and also ensure an amicable solution to the ongoing land tussle in the area.