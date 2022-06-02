President Muhammadu Buhari visited Spain on Wednesday, where he met the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, King of Spain, His Majesty, King Filipe VI, and gave a speech at the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization, WTO, in Madrid.

During the visit, bilateral agreements and MoUs were signed covering areas of prisoner transfer, sports and culture, and the economy.

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Honorable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF), Abubakar Malami, signed these 3 Agreements on behalf of the FG.

What they said

Media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi stated that the bilateral agreements covered Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Extradition, and Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

The Presidency stated that “The Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons will allow Nigerians serving jail terms in Spanish prisons (there are apparently quite a number of them) to complete their sentences back home if they so wish. (I’m told the Agreement also guarantees some form of legal aid in Spain).”

They also added that five (5) MoUs were signed between Nigeria & Spain by Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, and Trade Minister Niyi Adebayo on Economic & Trade Cooperation —Sports —Health —Tourism —Science Cooperation

