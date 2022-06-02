The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris from its custody.

Mr Ahmed was released on Thursday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja after meeting bail conditions.

Recall Mr Idris was arrested on May 16 over alleged N80 billion fraud allegedly laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

What you should know

The EFCC had said Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour their invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

The EFCC said verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

Following his arrest, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, suspended him indefinitely on May 18.

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari , was also arrested in connection with the N80 billion allegedly stolen by Mr Idris.

A source who had earlier spoken to Nairametrics said the suspended AGF used proxies to buy various properties in London, Dubai, Lagos and Abuja.