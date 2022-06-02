Nigeria’s electricity generation fell to an almost two-month low on Wednesday, 1st June 2022, falling by 9% to 72.71GWh compared to 79.87GWh recorded in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Similarly, energy supply recorded a 9.1% dip to 71.69GWh on Wednesday from 78.84GWh supplied by the generating companies on Tuesday. Energy supply on Wednesday represents 98.61% of the total energy generated.

Nigeria’s energy generation and supply has fallen further below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply as a result of disruptions at the national grip and the inability to operate at full capacity.

Highlight (1st June 2022)

Peak generation – 3,284.7MW (-9.9%)

Off-peak generation – 2,860.3MW (-1.6%)

Energy generated – 72,712.1MWh (-9%)

Energy sent out – 71,699.68MWh (-8.1%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.42Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.99Hz.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need for many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the cost of alternative energy amidst the global energy crisis. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.