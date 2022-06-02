Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has launched a mobile metering exercise for its customers in Festac Town, Satellite Town, Agboju, and other areas under its Festac District in Lagos.

The initiative by the electricity distribution company is expected to provide it with the opportunity to speed up the metering of its customers in those areas using the 2-week on-the-spot applications.

This was made known by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, on Thursday in Lagos, where he said the exercise is being done under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

He said the initiative is to support the existing online process of acquiring prepaid meters by customers under the MAP scheme.

What the Managing Director EKEDC is saying

Speaking on the intitaive, the Managing Director, EKEDC. Dr Tinuade Sanda, said metering is a major concern to the DisCo because there was need to accurately measure the energy consumed by customers to reduce its losses.

Sanda said, “As much as we have made our estimated billing process to be as accurate as possible, it pales when compared to owning a prepaid meter.

“Hence, we are here with the MOJEC International Ltd. team who will be stationed here in Festac for two weeks and assist our dear customers in getting their meters installed within 72 hours of confirmation of payment.

“This is against the usual 10 working days under the MAP scheme.’’

She also advised customers against patronising unauthorised entities for meters as Eko Disco had 10 MAP vendors approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), including MOJEC.

What you should know

Recall that in a bid to close the huge metering gap in the power sector, NERC approved MAP in March 2018, a regulation that provides for the supply, financing, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the commission.

The scheme introduces third-party meter asset providers as a new set of service providers in Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry.

Under the MAP scheme, which took off on May 1, 2019, electricity consumers have two options for acquiring a meter: upfront payment or instalment payments through metering service charges on a monthly basis.

NERC had earlier approved N63,061.32 as the cost of a Single Phase Meter while a Three Phase Meter costs N117,910.69, including Value Added Tax under the MAP scheme.