The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of committee leaders to chair its upcoming presidential primary election from the 6th to the 8th of June.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka on Thursday morning.

The report also added that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State will chair the Budget Committee for its presidential primary convention and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed will serve as the Committee Co-chair.

The other committees for the convention include:

Finance and Logistics – Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

Accreditation and Decoration – Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun.

Security and Compliance – Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State.

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior.

Election Planning – Abubakar Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi

Co-Chair: Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo.

Transportation –Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory.

Accommodation – Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno

Co-Chair: Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun.

Media and Publicity- Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health

Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Venue and Site Servicing: Bello Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara

Co-Chair: Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Election Appeal – Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

Hospitality and Welfare – Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau.

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Protocols – Aminu Masari, Governor of Katsina State.

Digital Communications – AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara.

Pre-Convention and Management/ Rapporteur – Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs.

Presidential Screening Appeal – Abubakar Bello, Governor of Niger State.

Co-Chair: Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Accreditation of Diplomats – Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate.

Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi are the top candidates vying for the position of Presidential candidate under the APC.