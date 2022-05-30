A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has emerged the presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 general election.

This follows the stepping down of another Presidential aspirant, Professor Pat Utomi, his main rival in the race for the Labour party’s nomination as its candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Peter Obi emerged at Labour Party’s Convention and presidential primary held in Asaba, Delta State, where Utomi, a professor of political-economic while announcing his decision to step down, said that Obi is a younger aspirant with the capacity to effect the needed change in the Nigerian system.

Also, another aspirant, 45-year-old Joseph Faduri stepped down for the former governor.

What you should know

Recall that on May 25, Peter Obi, in a letter to the National Chairman of PDP, announced his decision to dump the party and withdraw from the presidential contest under the platform.

The decision of the frontline presidential aspirant for the 2023 general election to quit the PDP is coming after initially being screened to contest in the presidential primaries of the party.

Obi, who was PDP’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election attributed his reason for the decision to recent developments within the party which makes it practically impossible to continue participating and make constructive contributions.

Until his resignation, he was one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP, of which the party’s primaries which held on May 28 and 29 in Abuja.

However, on May 27, Obi announced his decision to join the Labour party, after consulting widely with various political parties and personalities.