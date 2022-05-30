The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said that it conducted the 2022 UTME for foreign candidates on Saturday, May 28.

This is as the examination body said that it would further screen 27,105 results of candidates who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

These disclosures are contained in the JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin from the Office of the Registrar, on Monday in Abuja, and can be seen on its website. The board said the exercise took place in five out of its nine foreign centres and was a complete success.

It noted in the bulletin that the centres where the examination were held include: Accra, Ghana; Johannesburg, South Africa; Buea, Cameroun, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire and Cotonou, Benin Republic.

However, the examination body stated that the 2022 Foreign UTME will take place in the 4 remaining centres namely; Berlin, Germany; London, UK, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and New York, the United States of America in due course.

It further explained that the exercise was part of the boards’ largesse, towards providing succour to foreign candidates who signalled interest to attend Nigerian tertiary institutions in its academic year.

The board said that its International policy on test administration, aims at attracting more foreign candidates to the nation’s tertiary institutions and the policy has been yielding positive results.

Further screening of results

Elaborating on the further screening of examination results, the board from the statistics made available in the Weekly Bulletin from the Office of JAMB noted 1, 761, 338 candidates registered for the exercise.

It also added that 1, 707, 626 sat for the exercise and results of 1, 671, 203 candidates have so far been released.

It, however, said that 69 results have so far been withheld and 27, 105 were undergoing further screening, while 1, 783 candidates who experienced biometric challenges were being investigated, to ascertain their claims.

In case you missed it

Recall that JAMB on Saturday, May 14, 2022, announced the release of the results of candidates who sat for the just concluded 2022 UTME, saying that it had not uploaded the results to its website for obvious reasons and as such advised on the process for checking the results.

About 1.7 million candidates were reported to have taken part in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide in 755 registered computer-based centres.