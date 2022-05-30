The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari for his alleged involvement in the N80 billion fraud linked to the suspended accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris.

Mr Yari was arrested at his residence in Abuja hours after he secured the APC ticket to represent Zamfara west senatorial district in the upcoming election.

Reports say Mr Yari’s name came up during investigations as an alleged accomplice to Mr Idris as suspicious transactions to the tune of N20 billion was transferred between them.

Backstory

On May 16, EFCC had announced the arrest of the serving AGF saying it was in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion (Eighty Billion Naira) only.

According to the Commission, investigations revealed the AGF raked off the funds through alleged bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

They further noted that the funds were allegedly laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

The AGF’s failure to honour EFCC’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraud led to his arrest on May 16.

Following his arrest, he was indefinitely suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed on May 18.

What you should know about Mr Yari

Born on January 28, 1968, Mr Yari started his political career in 1999 when he served as the Secretary of the then All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) between 1999 and 2003.

In 2003, He was elected Chairman of ANPP Zamfara State and became the party’s National Financial Secretary till 2007.

He was later elected as a member representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency and served between 2007-2011.

He was elected Governor of Zamfara State on April 26, 2011, under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party.

In 2015, he was re-elected as Governor under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC)